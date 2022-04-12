Health Unit announces 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases in local hospitals, with three in ICU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with three cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also reported 152 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and another death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 382 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 19 active outbreaks in the region.

Three are community outbreaks, four are hospital outbreaks and 12 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 598 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.5 per cent have received two doses.

51.2 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.