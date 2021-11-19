Health unit announces 59 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 59 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 23 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 19 are community acquired, three are outbreak related and 14 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 350 active cases in the community, with 61 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,231 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,212 are the Delta variant.

There are six workplace outbreaks, six school outbreaks, 13 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and three outbreaks in long-term care homes.

21 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,154 cases since the pandemic began with 20,336 listed as resolved.

There have been 468 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 654,515 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.