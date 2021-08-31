Health unit announces 62 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 16 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, two are outbreak related and 39 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 527 active cases in the community, with 301 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,971 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 957 are the Delta variant.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

The health unit has lifted the St. Anne's Parish/Pelee Winery Wedding – Tecumseh/Kingsville community outbreak.

13 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 18,179 cases since the pandemic began with 17,213 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 574,040 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 79.2 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

72.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.