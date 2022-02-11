Health Unit announces 66 in hospital due to COVID-19, no additional deaths

The local health unit is reporting 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 127 new high risk and no additional deaths in Windsor-Essex..

The health unit says there are now 638 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 47 active outbreaks in the region.

Seven are workplace outbreaks, 18 are community outbreaks, six are hospital outbreaks and 16 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 572 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.8 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.8 per cent have received two doses.

52.3 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.

