Health Unit Announces 70 New COVID-19 Cases; One Additional Death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and 48 are still under investigation.

There have been 215 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 420 active cases in the community, 104 are variant of concern cases.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,304 cases since the pandemic began with 13,478 listed as resolved.

There are four workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

There have now been 406 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 111,362 doses of the vaccine has been administered.