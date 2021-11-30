Health unit announces 85 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 85 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 32 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 16 are community acquired, one is travel, three are outbreak related and 33 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 533 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,489 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,476 are the Delta variant.

There are 10 workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, nine community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

21 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,827 cases since the pandemic began with 20,723 listed as resolved.

There have been 471 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 674,915 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 80.9 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

76.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.