Health Unit Announces 93 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 93 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, one is outbreak related, 36 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 28 are considered community, one is travel related to Michigan and 27 are still under investigation.

There have been 466 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 452 active cases in the community, 129 are variant of concern cases.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,602 cases since the pandemic began with 13,741 listed as resolved.

There are six workplace outbreaks and three school outbreaks.

There have now been 409 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 124,594 doses of the vaccine has been administered.