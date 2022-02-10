Health Unit announces another two COVID-19 deaths, along with 62 people in hospital

The local health unit is reporting 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 119 new high risk cases and two additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, both from the community.

The health unit says there are now 641 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 48 active outbreaks in the region.

Seven are workplace outbreaks, 20 are community outbreaks, six are hospital outbreaks and 15 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 572 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.8 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.7 per cent have received two doses.

52.2 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.