Health Unit Announces Five New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced five new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the cases announced this morning, three are the result of community spread while two cases are the result of close contact with someone with the virus.

Officials say seven people are in the hospital receiving care for the virus.

This area now has 2,561 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began with 75 deaths. 2,407 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at two long-term care or retirement homes along with one workplace.