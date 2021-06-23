Health Unit Announces Five New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is community acquired, one is travel related outside of North America and one is still under investigation.

There have been 1,944 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,795 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 15 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and two are the Delta variant.

There are now 54 active cases in the community, with 14 being variant of concern cases.

Seven confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,790 cases since the pandemic began with 16,302 listed as resolved.

Currently, there are zero active outbreaks in the region.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 391,608 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 73.7 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

34.9 per cent of adults 18 and over have received both doses of the vaccine.