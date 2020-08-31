Health Unit Announces Four New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced four new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced this morning, two are the result of close contact with someone who was positive for the virus while the two other cases are under investigation.

There are currently six people in hospital with the virus. One person is in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region now has 2,521 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 72 deaths and 2,368 cases listed as resolved.

Outbreak protocols are in place at one long-term care or retirement home and at one workplace.