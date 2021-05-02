Health Unit Announces Locations for Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics in Windsor

The locations for a pair of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Windsor have been announced.

Plans for walk-in clinics in two Windsor hotspots were revealed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Friday, but the locations were withheld until Sunday afternoon.

Residents living or working in the N9A and N9C postal code can attend St. Angela Centre Hall at 750 Erie St. E. or Mackenzie Hall 3277 Sandwich St. W. starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The health unit says the clinics are for residents receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

According to the health unit, the pop-up locations will be for walk-ins until 4 p.m. or until the supply of vaccine runs out.

The health unit says proof of residency in the form of a government issued ID is required — those working in the hot spots will need a paystub or workplace ID to prove they qualify.

Pop-up clinics will allow walk-ins Monday, but the established COVID-19 vaccination clinics are still by appointment only.