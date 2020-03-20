Health Unit Announces More Closures for Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is recommending the closure of more non-essential facilities as a proactive measure against COVID-19.

Officer of Health Wajid Ahmed "strongly recommends" retail stores including those that sell clothing and apparel, books, home décor close immediately.

The closure announcement includes personal services such as: hair salons, day spas, tattoo parlours and nail salons.

Ahmed says the recommendation will be followed by an official order Monday with a re-opening date tentatively set for April 5.

The city of Windsor also declared a state of emergency Friday, closing all non-essential services at Devonshire and Tecumseh malls.