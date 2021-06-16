Health Unit Announces Nine New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and six are considered community.

There have been 1,919 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,763 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 12 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

There are now 89 active cases in the community, with 28 being variant of concern cases.

10 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,751 cases since the pandemic began with 16,229 listed as resolved.

There are three workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have now been 433 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 354,949 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 72.8 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

25.5 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.