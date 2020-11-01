Health Unit Announces Seven New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced seven new cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases announced Sunday morning, five cases are the result of close contacts of a confirmed case, one is community acquired while the other case is still being investigated.

There are currently 55 active cases in the community.

This region now has 2,842 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,711 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at two long-term care or retirement homes.

The province is reporting 977 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario with nine deaths linked to the virus.

The new cases include 279 new cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region.

There are 864 more resolved cases and over 37,100 tests completed.