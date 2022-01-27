Health unit announces three more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 269 new high risk cases and three additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were women in their 70s — all from the community.

The health unit says there are now 1,827 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 84 active outbreaks in the region.

16 are workplace outbreaks, 29 are community outbreaks, 12 are hospital outbreaks and 27 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 542 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.6 per cent have received two doses.

49.9 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.