Health unit announces three more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 149 new high risk cases and three additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were two men and one woman in their 80s from long-term care or retirement homes.

WECHU says there are now 409 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 27 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, eight are community outbreaks, seven are hospital outbreaks and 11 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 607 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.7 per cent have received two doses.

51.4 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 12,124 local residents have received a fourth dose.