Health unit announces two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 84 new high risk cases and two more deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 50s and a man in his 90s — both from the community.

The health unit says there are now 249 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 10 active outbreaks in the region.

Five are community outbreak and five are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 585 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.9 per cent have received two doses.

53.7 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.