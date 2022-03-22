Health unit announces two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 60 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s, both from the community.

WECHU says there are now 242 active high risk cases in the area.

There are six active outbreaks in the region.

Two are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and three are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 591 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.2 per cent have received two doses.

50.5 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.