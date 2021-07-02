Health Unit Announces Two New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Both cases remain under investigation.

There have been 1,968 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,808 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and three are the Delta variant.

There are now 54 active cases in the community, with nine being variant of concern cases.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,832 cases since the pandemic began with 16,344 listed as resolved.

There is one workplace outbreak and one community outbreak.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex, a decrease of one from Wednesday. The health says the decrease comes after it was reclassified as part of routine data clean up.

Locally, a total of 440,136 doses have been administered to WEC residents doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 74.6 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

47.6 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.