Health Unit Announces Two New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the region.

However, the health unit is also reporting an overall net increase of zero after routine data clean up of historical cases.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, one is community acquired and one is still under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are now 21 active cases in the community, with six being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,988 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,815 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 10 are the Delta variant.

Three confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,846 cases since the pandemic began with 16,389 listed as resolved.

There have now been 436 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 504,493 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.0 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

61.8 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.