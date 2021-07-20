Health Unit Announces Two New COVID-19 Cases; Removes a Death from Overall Total

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the region and one less death.

According to the health unit, a death was removed from the overall total because after further investigation, the death was not associated with COVID.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, one is travel related and one is still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 15 active cases in the community, with three being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,991 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,818 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 10 are the Delta variant.

Three confirmed cases are in hospital with all three in the Intensive Care Unit.

There is one workplace outbreak.

The region has now recorded 16,849 cases since the pandemic began with 16,399 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 515,361 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.4 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

63.9 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.