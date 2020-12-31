Health Unit Asks Residents to Ring in 2021 Safely

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking residents to resist the urge to break quarantine for New Year’s Eve.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says everyone should stay within their household and use virtual tools to ring in 2021.

He says the odds of contracting the virus in Windsor-Essex are higher than ever.

"We have to recognize that right now our case rates are the highest in the province and our per cent positivity rate is the highest in the province," he says. "The likelihood of anyone you are meeting who may have COVID-19 is really high."

Under the current lockdown, no one from outside your immediate household is permitted to gather inside or outdoors.

"Any reason to come together also increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission, so with a high case rate and per cent positivity rate in the region those will all be high risk activities," he says. "I seriously hope that people follow those measures, because our case counts are plateauing but they're still not going down.

Under the Grey Level of the Reopening Ontario Act, residents are expected to remain within their homes except to acquire necessities or perform essential work.

Ahmed says there is still an exemption for those who live alone to gather with one chosen household.