iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Health Unit Awarded Grant to Promote Active Transportation at Local Schools

AM800-NEWS-County-Wide-Active-Transportation-System-CWATS-riders-walkers

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is getting a funding boost to promote active transportation at schools across the region.

The health unit has been awarded $60,000 through the Ontario Active School Travel grant program.

The money will be used for a number of initiatives with a goal of increasing the number of students walking and wheeling to and from school.

According to a release, six schools have been picked for the pilot project with a plan to expand across the city and county in the future.

The grant money will help with walkability checks, transportation toolkits and infrastructure supports for bikes and scooters.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE