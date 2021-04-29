Health Unit Awarded Grant to Promote Active Transportation at Local Schools

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is getting a funding boost to promote active transportation at schools across the region.

The health unit has been awarded $60,000 through the Ontario Active School Travel grant program.

The money will be used for a number of initiatives with a goal of increasing the number of students walking and wheeling to and from school.

According to a release, six schools have been picked for the pilot project with a plan to expand across the city and county in the future.

The grant money will help with walkability checks, transportation toolkits and infrastructure supports for bikes and scooters.