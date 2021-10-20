Health unit board selects site for 'Consumption and Treatment Service' facility

The Board of Directors for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has selected its preferred site for a Consumption and Treatment Service facility in the downtown core.

Earlier this year, the health unit narrowed its search to two vacant storefronts on the southeast corner of Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street - 101 Wyandotte St. E. and 628 Goyeau St.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says the board chose the Goyeau site but work on the application continues as the health unit develops a plan for the site with its partners.

"One of the main components of that will be, as part of our application, we'll be going to our city council for approval of that site," says Dupuis. "These are some of the components that are part of the applications to both the Government of Ontario as well as Health Canada for the exemption."

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid & Substance Strategy (WECOSS) hosted public consultation meetings in early August for the site.

Community input gathered in 2018 showed 61 per cent of residents are in favour of a safe consumption site.

Dupuis says the health unit hopes to go before city council in November.