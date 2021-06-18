Health Unit CEO Encouraged by Local COVID Numbers

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is feeling very encouraged about the region's COVID-19 data.

With just four new cases being reported Friday and only 56 active cases currently in the community, Theresa Marentette says the tone of the daily COVID meetings at the health unit has been increasingly positive.

"We have meetings every day about outbreaks, about what we're seeing, what we're seeing with the variants, what's happening in our community and all week we have been really positive with some of the outbreaks, the rescind notices are happening and these outbreaks are finishing."

Seeing 56 active cases in the community is encouraging, according to Marentette.

"Yeah, to see 56 is pretty significant so it's a great feeling, a great feeling and a testament to all the work our community are doing," she says. "Adhering to guidelines and I don't know if we say it enough but being vaccinated is great and I know I'm probably very very cautious but I think we've all done our part to come to this point and I hope it continues."

Provincially on Friday, 345 new cases of COVID-19 were reported and one death linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says more than 210-thousand doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday's report, for a total of more than 12.1 million doses.