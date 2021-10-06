Health unit CEO feels 'Vaccine Certification Program' going well in Windsor-Essex

Two weeks in and the CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit feels the 'Vaccine Certification Program' is going well.

Nicole Dupuis says enforcement officers continue to work with businesses and says most places are adhering to the proof of vaccination requirements.

"We do receive complaints and follow up on those for businesses that perhaps aren't following the requirements to require proof and in some cases you know we provide education and where necessary we will lay charges," says Dupuis.

She says the health unit is using a progressive enforcement approach.

"Part of that progressive enforcement approach is education," says Dupuis. "So our officers are looking for, how things have been implemented, they're working with businesses to problem solve, they're looking for due diligence and so education never stops, it's always part of our process and plan."

The province launched its vaccine certification program on September 22 which calls on patrons to show proof of full vaccination and a piece of ID to enter settings such as restaurants, theatres and gyms.

The province said businesses and patrons who don't follow the rules could be fined.