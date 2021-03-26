Health Unit Changes Age Group for COVID-19 Vaccine Booking System

Seniors 70 and over are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at one of the mass vaccination sites in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says individuals can now access the website or call the hotline (226-773-2200) to book an appointment.

"In the 70 to 74 age range, there's about 22,000 people and we believe we can accommodate all of these people moving forward," says Marentette. "We also know that in the 70 to 74, that they're already 24 per cent of that age group have been immunized."

As AM800 news reported this week, the health unit launched a new booking system for seniors 75 and older.

Marentette says based on the pharmacy rollout and the mass vaccination sites, 33.8 per cent of seniors between the ages of 75 to 79 have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our projections by our epidemiologist was that by April 1 of next week, we would probably have given everyone 75 and older the opportunity to book and we would be finished with them," says Marentette.

She adds 91 per cent of seniors 80 and over have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently four mass vaccination sites up and running in Windsor-Essex.

A fifth site will open next week in Amherstburg at the Libro Centre.