Health Unit Clarifies COVID-19 Border Rules for Essential Workers

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is clarifying COVID-19 quarantine rules for essential workers crossing the U.S. and Canadian border.

Under those rules, essential those who are critical to preserving life, health, and basic societal functioning are permitted to leave and return to Canada as needed for work.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says that exemption doesn't apply to essential workers who have left the country for non-essential travel such as vacations.

According to Ahmed, essential workers who travelled on personal business should still self-isolate for 14-days upon returning to the country.

"As a border community, we have additional risks to consider. Essential workers returning to Canada also have the potential to spread COVID-19 in the community. We must reduce the likelihood of these workers spreading the disease through public health measures such as self-isolation for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms," he says.

Ahmed says those travelling daily for essential-work should still follow self-monitoring protocols laid out by the federal government.