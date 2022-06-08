Health Unit closes one beach due to high bacteria levels

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has updated their 2022 beach water quality testing program at nine local beaches and all of them, but one, are open.

Officials took beach water samples from Sand Point Beach, Belle River Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

All beaches, except for Mettawas Beach in Kingsville, are open. Mettawas is closed due to high counts of E.coli being detected in the water.

The results for Cedar Island Beach and Seacliff Beach are not available at this time, but are currently being processed and remain open for the time being.

Water samples are sent to the Public Health Lab in London for bacteria count analysis.

Between the months of June until September, Public Health Inspectors perform a weekly beach safety assessment and water quality assessment at all nine local public beaches.

Water samples are collected every Monday and the test results are posted on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website every Wednesday afternoon.