Health Unit Closes Two Local Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

Beach testing results are in for the week with a number of closures and warnings.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has closed Seacliff Beach in Leamington and Mettawas Beach in Kingsville due to high bacteria levels.

While they're not closed, the health unit is cautioning the public to not swim at Point Pelee North West Beach, Colchester Beach in Essex and Holiday Beach in Amherstburg.

Warnings have been posted as high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to your health.

The other four public beaches in the region have been given the green light.

The latest beach water testing results can be found on the health unit's website.