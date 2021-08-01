Health Unit Closes Vaccination Clinic at WFCU Centre

After five months and 73,000 doses, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the WFCU Centre is closing.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announce the clinic in east Windsor, Ont. officially closed its doors Saturday.

Residents over the age of 80 were the first to be vaccinated at the clinic starting March 1.

The health unit says a privately run clinic at the Moy Medical Centre also shut down its vaccination effort on Friday.

Vaccines are still available at the Devonshire Mall clinic and several others throughout the county — more information can be found at www.wevax.ca.

Area pharmacies are also still taking appointments.