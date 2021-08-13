Health Unit Concerned with Rising COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The CEO for the local health unit is calling it a 'very big concern.'

"It is concerning to us where we are at, at this stage so soon after opening up," says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis.

She says the health unit is not trying to scare people but is concerned with the number of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

"To see the increase how quickly last week I think we were alarmed and I know Dr. Ahmed expressed that how we jumped up to sort of an average of 20 cases a day and to see 45 cases today, you know we expected an increase in cases given things are opening up," she says. "We're a few weeks out of that broad opening, people are getting out there, they're enjoying their summer."

Dupuis says the increase is alarming.

"If this continues forward, we definitely don't want to see cases increase and schools will be opening soon and we want to make sure that our kids can get back into school safely," says Dupuis. "That's where they need to be to learn for their own metal health and well-being and so let's do what we need to do to ensure that, that continues."

The health unit reported 45 new cases on Friday.

Last Friday, 20 cases were reported.

So far this week, 173 new cases have been reported in the region compared to 92 cases last week.