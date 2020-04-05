Health Unit Coordinates with Law Enforcement During COVID-19 Pandemic

Authorities will be announcing what's next for quarantine enforcement while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it's working with local law enforcement to co-ordinate their efforts to enforce self-isolation rules during the state of emergency.

What that co-ordination will entail will be released during the health unit's Monday briefing, but officials did confirm one measure will be updating the health unit's website with information on how to report people breaking the rules.

Officials haven't confirmed an increase in complaints, but AM800 News has received numerus emails and calls claiming residents are breaking self-isolation rules throughout Essex County.

The health unit’s morning briefing gets underway on Monday at 9 a.m.

