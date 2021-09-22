Health unit declares COVID-19 community outbreak at The Salvation Army

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a new community outbreak.

The health unit has declared an outbreak at The Salvation Army in Windsor.

According to the health unit, the Delta Variant has not been detected.

The health unit has reported a few outbreaks at The Salvation Army this year.

The Sally Ann's Centre of Hope is located on Church Street in downtown Windsor.

Meanwhile, the health unit has lifted the community outbreak at Leamington Kiwanis Camp.

The camp outbreak was declared earlier this month.