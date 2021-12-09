Health unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at Leamington elementary school

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an elementary school in Leamington.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed an outbreak at Margaret D. Bennie Public School on Sherk Street.

A variant of concern has not been identified at this time and the health unit continues to work on confirming the number of cases at the school.

Meantime, the health unit has lifted COVID-19 outbreaks at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard and W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School in Windsor.

There are currently eight school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.