Health unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School

There is another school COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit has declared an outbreak at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard.

The outbreak is limited to one cohort that was already dismissed.

At this time, the health unit says no variants of concern have been identifed.

The school is located on North Townline Road.

There are currently six school COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

