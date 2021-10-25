Health unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at Tecumseh elementary school
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a local elementary school.
According to the health unit, an outbreak has been listed at Tecumseh Vista Academy on Shields Street.
The health unit says the Delta Variant has been identified.
Since October 15, the Greater Essex County District School Board has reported three student cases at the elementary school.
There are currently nine school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
-
-
-
The Great Pumpkin Giveaway
-
-