Health unit declares five more COVID-19 outbreaks at area long-term care and retirement homes

Five more COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at area long-term care and retirement homes.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Seasons Royal Oak in LaSalle, Chateau Park Long Term Care Centre in Windsor, Seasons Retirement Communities in Amherstburg, Huron Lodge Long Term Care Home in south Windsor and Devonshire Retirement Residence on Riverside Drive in Windsor.

The health unit says there are three staff cases at Chateau Park Long Term Care Centre and continues to confirm the number of cases at the other homes.

A variant of concern has not been detected at this time at the homes.

Meantime, the health unit has rescinded a COVID-19 outbreak at Iler Lodge in Essex.

As of Wednesday morning, eight area long-term care and retirement homes are under COVID-19 outbreak status.