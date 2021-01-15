Health Unit Declares New COVID-19 Outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital.

There are now three outbreaks at the hospital — the 4 Medical (4M) and 6 East (6E) units at the Ouellette Campus as well as the 4 North (4N) unit at the Met Campus.

In total, 16 patients and 16 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Hospital officials say outbreak measures are currently in place and admissions to the units continue with proper cohorting of COVID-19 patients.

In a release, Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Operating Officer Karen Riddell says, "We expect to experience these situations as COVID-19 continues to spread in our community," adding, "We continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that we have the correct infection prevention and control guidelines and precautions in place to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Last month, precautions were implemented across both campuses to better identify potential outbreaks earlier.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 before admission into hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.

