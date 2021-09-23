Health unit declares two more school outbreaks

Two more school outbreaks in Windsor.

The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ford City Public School as well as St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School.

According to the health unit, the Delta Variant has not been detected at Ford City but has been identified at St. John Vianney.

The schools remain open.

Ford City Public School is located on Milloy Street and St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School is on Cedarview Street.

There are currently seven school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Schools currently under an outbreak:

Ford City Public School

St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School

St. Anne Catholic High School

Sandwich Secondary School

Al-Hijra Academy

Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School

St. Joseph’s Catholic High School