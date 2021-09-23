Health unit declares two more school outbreaks
Two more school outbreaks in Windsor.
The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ford City Public School as well as St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School.
According to the health unit, the Delta Variant has not been detected at Ford City but has been identified at St. John Vianney.
The schools remain open.
Ford City Public School is located on Milloy Street and St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School is on Cedarview Street.
There are currently seven school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
Schools currently under an outbreak:
Ford City Public School
St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School
St. Anne Catholic High School
Sandwich Secondary School
Al-Hijra Academy
Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School