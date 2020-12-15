Health Unit Discussing Different Ways to Reach Out to Close Contacts

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the public can expect some changes in the coming days.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says with the rising number of cases in the region, the health unit is dealing with some delays and adjustments are being discussed on how the health unit identifies close contacts.

"As of 2pm yesterday we had 528 positive cases that were awaiting some outreach by our health unit and we will be making some significant changes to address those issues, to reach out to our people as quickly as possible," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says as of now, a triage of health officials reach out to individuals to provide results, instructions such as self isolating and to identify close contacts.

Dr. Ahmed says the health unit may ask a confirm case to reach out to their close contacts immediately.

"We will be prioritizing our cases based on the relative risk of each of these individuals and the new ones more specifically to allow better containment methods whether than going back to cases that were positive a few days ago and are already on the verge of completing their isolation," says Dr. Ahmed.

He adds the health unit will continue to monitor high risk cases.

"All of the high risk cases from long term care homes, retirement homes, schools, cases that are linked to other outbreaks will continue to be prioritized for containment," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says more information will be shared in the coming days about the potential changes.