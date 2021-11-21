Health Unit encouraging residents to test homes for Radon gas

Approximately 11 per cent of homes in Windsor-Essex County have radon levels above the Canadian Action Limit of 200 Becquerel’s (beck-rels) per cubic metre.

Radon is a colourless, odorless, and tasteless gas. Long-term radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in Canada.

That's why health officials say it’s important for homeowners to test their homes to determine their level of radon gas.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health in Windsor-Essex, says since the start of the pandemic people's work habits have changed which makes it an important time to test.

"People are working at home more, they're probably spending more time at home and learning more at home. This has meant that some people spend upwards of eight hours per day in basement home offices or in virtual home school environments. And in this context its important to test these spaces for Radon, and winter is an ideal and perhaps optimal time to test."

The data provided comes from the Radon: Know Your Level Study completed in 2018, which was a 3-year research project in Windsor and Essex County led by the local health unit.

During each year of the study, 1000 local homeowners tested their homes for radon, which showed Essex County had a significantly greater proportion of homes with levels above 200 Bq/m3 at 18 per cent, compared to the City of Windsor at 6 per cent.

When factoring in all of Windsor-Essex against other areas of Ontario, Dr. Nesathurai says it's clear it's a bigger local issue than elsewhere in the province.

"It would suggest that Windsor-Essex is disproportionately affected by Radon exposure. I can't quote the exact numbers right now, but it's striking where Windsor-Essex rates with other areas with regards to Radon exposure."

Dr. Nesathurai says they're strongly recommending people test the spaces they've been spending the most time in or testing the lowest lived-in levels of any home for radon gas.

"It enters our homes through cracks and drains in the foundation. Long term exposure to Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking so it's a significant health problem."

November is Radon Action Month, and the local health unit is once again encouraging residents to test their homes for radon gas this winter.

There are several ways to test a home for radon:

- Purchasing an easy-to-use 91-day long-term test kit at a cost of approximately $50.

- Borrowing a digital short-term test device at any open branch of the Essex County Library for free. A short-term test device can act as a screening tool to help determine if further long-term testing is needed.

- Hiring a certified C-NRPP radon professional to test your home.