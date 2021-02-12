Health Unit Encouraging the Public to Celebrate Family Day Virtually

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is encouraging the public to celebrate Family Day virtually this year.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says his family is planning to connect virtually to celebrate the holiday and he's hoping others follow suit.

"Please do not try to meet in person and not only from a public health advice perspective but also want to remind that the Stay at Home Order is also in place," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says it's important to follow all public health safety precautions.

"People sometimes do not show symptoms immediately when they are infectious," he says. "You can be infectious and you can still not show symptoms but the next day or the day after, you can start to exhibit symptoms and then you cannot go back and fix what you have done."

Dr. Ahmed says despite cases going down, the virus is still out in the community.

"That's why I want to give out a clear message that yes the numbers are going down but our case rates are still high," says Dr. Ahmed. "It's not where we like to see so we definitely don't want to ignore the fact that how quickly it got worse in November and December, we don't want that, nobody wants that."

Family Day in Ontario is Monday.