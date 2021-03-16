Health Unit Encouraging the Public to Stay Home this St. Patrick's Day

Area residents are being encouraged to stay home this St. Patrick's Day by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

CEO Theresa Marentette says it's important for the public to follow all public health safety measures but understands people will make their own decisions.

"It really is to decrease your close contacts, stay home, where a mask, physical distancing, all of those, nothing has changed," says Marentette.

She says enforcement officers will be out on Wednesday.

"At this point, a year later we all know what we need to do to minimize the spread and decrease any chances of transmission," says Marentette.

Windsor-Essex remains in the red-control zone for St. Patrick's Day.

The red zone only allows restaurants and bars to have up to 10 people inside and a maximum of four to a table.

Alcoholic beverages can be served from 9am until 9pm but establishments have to be closed by 10pm.

Party goers have a pint or two at The Manchester Pub on Ouellette Ave. near Wyandotte St. in Windsor for St. Patrick's day on Sunday March 17, 2019. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

AM800 file photo from St. Patrick's Day 2016