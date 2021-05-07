Health Unit Encouraging Virtual Mother's Day Celebrations

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is asking the public to avoid in person gatherings this Mother's Day weekend if you do not live in the same household.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says COVID-19 cases in the community are slowly coming down and restrictions put in place by the province have made a difference stabilizing the cases along with starting the downward trend.

"Any kind of an opportunity where more and more people are gathering that's a recipe for a disaster and that could lead to widespread transmission," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says there are a number of ways to celebrate Mother's Day besides meeting in person such as sharing a virtual meal, have flowers or takeout delivered to her door step, send her a card or plan a virtual game night.

Dr. Ahmed says this can be a stressful time with the stay at home order in place and it's important for mothers to distress and focus on themselves this weekend.

"Finding time to read, take a bath, practice yoga, go for a walk or spend time in your yard are great ways to relax your mind and increase your well being," says Dr. Ahmed. "Staying virtually connected can help reduce feelings of loneliness or isolation."

He says families living in the same household can spend time outside, have a backyard picnic, plan an at home spa day, help out around the house or bring your mother her breakfast in bed.