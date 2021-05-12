Health Unit Expands Age Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine

The health unit is adjusting the age eligibility at the mass vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex.

"Today we are announcing that people 30 years of age can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at one of our vaccine clinics," says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette..

She says individuals under the second group of essential workers who cannot work from home can also book an appointment at one of the sites.

"These essential workers include retail workers, including grocery store workers and restaurant workers, workers in manufacturing supporting the COVID response, construction, social service staff," says Marentette.

The health unit says by opening up the eligibility to 30 and over, between 20 to 30 thousand additional individuals are now eligible to receive a vaccine.

The health unit says some of the individuals fall under the group 2 category.

There are five mass vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex and there is also a site at the Moy Clinic on Ottawa Street.

As of Wednesday morning, 54.4 per cent of individuals 18 and over have a received a COVID-19 vaccine in Windsor-Essex.