Health Unit Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout to Residents 40 plus in Windsor-Essex

The health unit is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout at the region's mass vaccination clinics.

Starting Tuesday, the vaccine will be available to individuals 40 and over in identified hot spot postal code areas in Windsor-Essex.

"We know these seven hot spots in total that constitute roughly around 40 to 45 per cent of our entire population in Windsor-Essex so it's a pretty good chunk and we are breaking it down by age just to allow these people to register and receive the vaccine," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The vaccine is also being offered to employees at licenced child care settings and individuals with at-risk health conditions.

"These health conditions include autoimmune disorders, stroke, diabetes and those diagnosed with a mental health or substance use disorder," says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online or by calling the booking hotline. (226-773-2200)

The health unit has also updated its website with current eligible criteria to receive a vaccine.