Health Unit Finalizing Plan to Vaccinate Region's Homeless Population

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit plans to vaccinate the region's homeless population soon.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit is working with the province on final details and hopes to provide more information later this week.

"We recognize that this would be a group which is difficult to track but we'll do our best to make sure that we follow up with them and try to work on a plan that would give them chances to complete their two doses of vaccine," says Dr. Ahmed.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the provincial government added Ontario's homeless population to the list of individuals eligible to get the first COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Ahmed says the health unit is working with different agencies that serve the homeless population.

"We have a list that we're trying to work with and we know quite a few of them will go to the aquatic centre," says Dr. Ahmed. "So we are trying to work on the logistics of identifying all these individuals and then trying to work on a plan that would allow us to give them the first dose of the vaccine as well as the second dose of the vaccine."

There are currently two outbreaks within the region's homeless population.

The first was declared in early February at the Downtown Mission while the second was declared three days later at the Salvation Army.

The city opened an emergency homeless shelter last week at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The emergency shelter can assist more than 60 homeless.