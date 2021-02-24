Health Unit Finalizing Vaccination Plan for Individuals 80 and Over

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is releasing more details Thursday on its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The health unit says the plan will focus on the 80 and over population.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit is in the process of finalizing its plan.

"There are certain logistical things that we need to make sure that is in place," says Dr. Ahmed. "We don't want to provide information to the community and then go back and change it so we are working through all of those details."

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the vaccine rollout for the 80 and over population will start at a specific site.

"We have very limited vaccine at this time so we want to just move it forward and so it really will be those seniors that are able to attend a site," says Marentette. "We are working on other plans to support people that are in their homes or residences."

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 24,897 doses have been administered to residents in the region.

The health unit says 1,895 individuals have received their first dose while 11,501 individuals have received both doses.